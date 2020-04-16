Delhi

Coronavirus | Doctor tests positive in Ghaziabad

A vehicle seen spraying sanitiser near the hotspot area which was sealed to prevent spreading of coronavirus in Ghaziabad on April 09, 2020.

A vehicle seen spraying sanitiser near the hotspot area which was sealed to prevent spreading of coronavirus in Ghaziabad on April 09, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

This is the second doctor from Ghaziabad to be infected by the novel coronavirus

A doctor tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday night in Gyan Khand I, Indirapuram in Ghaziabad following which the area was sealed and declared a hotspot, district officials said.

The district now has 16 hotpsots and 32 positive cases out of which 17 have recovered. This is the second doctor from Ghaziabad to be infected by COVID-19.

A student of post-graduation, he worked in the oncology department of the super speciality hospital in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad. He had been admitted to its branch in Saket, Delhi and Later, shifted to the LNJP hospital, a health department official said.

Also Read
Policemen take away men who were allegedly involved in the attack in Moradabad on April 15, 2020.

Coronavirus | Doctor injured in U.P.’s Moradabad as crowd attacks health team

 

Denying reports that the hospital has been sealed, Chief Medical Officer N.K. Gupta told The Hindu said no such action had been taken as of now. “It has been deferred. We are tracing his contact history. He might have received the infection from a patient. His wife, who is also a doctor, has also been quarantined,” said Dr. Gupta.

Assuring doctors and patients, a senior official of the hospital said the hospital was following all necessary protocols and guidelines towards COVID preparedness.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 10:50:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-doctor-tests-positive-in-ghaziabad/article31352950.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY