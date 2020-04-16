Coronavirus | Doctor tests positive in Ghaziabad

A doctor tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday night in Gyan Khand I, Indirapuram in Ghaziabad following which the area was sealed and declared a hotspot, district officials said.

The district now has 16 hotpsots and 32 positive cases out of which 17 have recovered. This is the second doctor from Ghaziabad to be infected by COVID-19.

A student of post-graduation, he worked in the oncology department of the super speciality hospital in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad. He had been admitted to its branch in Saket, Delhi and Later, shifted to the LNJP hospital, a health department official said.

Denying reports that the hospital has been sealed, Chief Medical Officer N.K. Gupta told The Hindu said no such action had been taken as of now. “It has been deferred. We are tracing his contact history. He might have received the infection from a patient. His wife, who is also a doctor, has also been quarantined,” said Dr. Gupta.

Assuring doctors and patients, a senior official of the hospital said the hospital was following all necessary protocols and guidelines towards COVID preparedness.