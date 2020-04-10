Delhi

Coronavirus | Disinfectant tunnel at Azadpur vegetable market; more to be set up at wholesale markets

People climb a wall as they take a shortcut to exit Azadpur Mandi during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 8, 2020.

People climb a wall as they take a shortcut to exit Azadpur Mandi during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said people visiting the market will now pass through the tunnel

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai commissioned the “disinfectant tunnel” set up at the entrance of the wholesale Azadpur vegetable market on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to reporters, the minister said people visiting the market will now pass through the tunnel, where a sodium hydrochloride solution will be sprayed on them in a bid to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rai, who is also the labour minister, said in the coming days, more such tunnels will be set up at other wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the national capital.

“Since Azadpur is one of the largest mandi in the country, a huge number of traders and customers visit it everyday. The disinfectant tunnel has been set up as a precautionary measure to deal with COVID-19,” he added.

The minister said one disinfectant tunnel costs the government around ₹1.5 lakh.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020

