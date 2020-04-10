Coronavirus | Disinfectant tunnel at Azadpur vegetable market; more to be set up at wholesale markets

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai commissioned the “disinfectant tunnel” set up at the entrance of the wholesale Azadpur vegetable market on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Talking to reporters, the minister said people visiting the market will now pass through the tunnel, where a sodium hydrochloride solution will be sprayed on them in a bid to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Rai, who is also the labour minister, said in the coming days, more such tunnels will be set up at other wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the national capital.
“Since Azadpur is one of the largest mandi in the country, a huge number of traders and customers visit it everyday. The disinfectant tunnel has been set up as a precautionary measure to deal with COVID-19,” he added.
The minister said one disinfectant tunnel costs the government around ₹1.5 lakh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.