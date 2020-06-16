Coronavirus | Delhi’s Taj Man Singh Hotel directed to hand over rooms to Sri Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered the Taj Man Singh Hotel to isolate all its rooms and place them at the disposal of the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital.

The order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chanakyapuri, Piyush Rohankar, stated that the government had decided to requisition rooms in various hotels of Delhi and link them to the nearest hospital to accommodate more COVID-19 patients.

It has been issued under provisions of The Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations 2020, the Disaster Management Act 2005, and “in overall imminent public interest”, it stated.

The hotel has been instructed to provide rooms, housekeeping services and disinfection as well as to ensure disposal of biomedical waste. The order stated that hotel staff will be provided with protective gear and “basic adequate training” and in case of shortage of staff, the same will be provided by the hospital.

Charges for the same are to be collected by the hospital and paid to the hotel. Additionally, the hospital has been allowed to accommodate its doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff at their own expenses after deciding the rates mutually.

Non compliance of the order will attract penal action as per the Disaster Management Act, 2006 along with the Epidemic Act 1897 and penal provisions of Section 188 of the IPC, it reads.