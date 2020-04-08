Delhi

Coronavirus | Delhi traffic policeman tests positive

Delhi Traffic police personnel seen checking the Speed limit of vehicles, during the lockdown for fight against the spread of coronovirus at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Delhi Traffic police personnel seen checking the Speed limit of vehicles, during the lockdown for fight against the spread of coronovirus at Anand Vihar in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The 49-year-old was posted in Hauz Khas circle of the traffic unit

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted in the traffic unit of Delhi Police has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. He has been admitted at the Super Speciality Block of Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

The 49-year-old police official was posted in Hauz Khas circle of the traffic unit. He was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 1 for a check-up after he complained of having cough and fever, they said.

Doctors at AIIMS had advised him 14 days of home quarantine following which he stayed at his residence in Kalkaji, police said.

On Tuesday, he was tested for the virus and was found to be positive, a senior police official said.

The authorities of Safdarjung Hospital have noted details of the ASI’s health history as well as that of his family members, the officer said.

Three traffic staff working with him have been informed to self-isolate for the next 14 days, he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kalkaji has also been informed about the development, police added.

