Coronavirus | Delhi to fully implement lockdown measures, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Delhi would fully implement lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread.
In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday morning, the prime minister announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3.
“Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures,” Kejriwal tweeted.
Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread to new areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.