Coronavirus | Delhi to fully implement lockdown measures, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a meeting with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Delhi on the coronavirus outbreak, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on April 8.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a meeting with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Delhi on the coronavirus outbreak, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on April 8.   | Photo Credit: PTI

PM Narendra Modi announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Delhi would fully implement lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday morning, the prime minister announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3.

“Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread to new areas.

