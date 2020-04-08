COVID-19 | Delhi reports two more deaths, 51 new cases

Two deaths and 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital on Tuesday. The toll now stands at nine with the total number of cases reaching 576.

Of the 51 new cases, four are people from a centre run by the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin.A total of 333 people from the centre have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in Delhi.

Out of the total 576 cases, 20 people have been discharged. A total of 3,120 people are lodged in quarantine facilities and around 18,500 people are home quarantined, said the government.

About 9,041 samples have been tested in the city for COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday said that it will engage seven Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on a trial basis to help its employees engaged in essential services reach their workplace.

“The NDMC is hiring seven low-floor non-AC buses for transportation of municipal employees from designated places near their residence up to their place of work. On a trial basis, these buses will run on April 8-9 as per specified schedule and route. If the trial is fruitful then it will be operated on a regular basis during the lockdown period,” an official statement read.