Delhi

Coronavirus | Delhi Police SHO tests positive

A Delhi Police patrolling team during the complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in New Delhi. File.

A Delhi Police patrolling team during the complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in New Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

A Delhi Police officer who is the SHO of a police station in southeast Delhi tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday, police said.

Five others have been sent for quarantine and further contact tracing is being done, they said.

On Wednesday, another SHO-rank officer from Dwarka district tested positive for coronavirus.

