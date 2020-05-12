Delhi

Coronavirus | Delhi pizza delivery boy who had tested positive recovers, discharged from hospital

A pizza delivery boy near the Red Fort in Delhi. File.

A pizza delivery boy near the Red Fort in Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

All 16 high-risk contacts of the delivery boy, his colleagues, had tested negative in April, while 72 families he delivered pizzas to in south Delhi were ordered to home-quarantine

A 19-year-old pizza delivery agent who had tested positive for coronavirus last month in Delhi, prompting authorities to order 72 families to home-quarantine, has been discharged from the hospital, officials said Tuesday.

All 16 high-risk contacts of the delivery boy had tested negative in April. They are colleagues of the delivery agent.

“The pizza delivery agent was discharged from the hospital last week. He is doing fine now,” South Delhi District Magistrate B.M. Mishra told PTI.

The delivery agent had tested positive for the virus on April 14 and thereafter, the district administration had decided to put 72 families he delivered pizzas to in south Delhi under home-quarantine.

The district administration had not conducted COVID-19 test on the members of these families as they had not shown any symptoms of the infection.

