Coronavirus | Delhi needs 45 lakh doses in July to keep up vaccination pace, Centre told: AAP MLA Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi. File.

New Delhi

27 June 2021 18:46 IST

The Delhi government has informed the Centre that the city needs 45 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in July to keep up the current vaccination rate of 1.5 lakh jabs daily, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.

"More than 45 lakh doses will be needed if the pace of vaccination increases," she said.

According to the city's vaccination bulletin, 25% of Delhi's population in the 18-44 age group has received at least one dose of vaccine. Ninety-two lakh people in this age group are eligible for vaccination in the city.

Atishi said the national capital administered a record 2.07 lakh vaccine doses on Saturday, of which more than 1.50 lakh were given to youths.

Delhi has 7.06 lakh vaccine doses, including 5.4 lakh Covishield doses, available at present. If the authorities continue to vaccinate people at the current pace of 2 lakh daily, this stock will be over in three days, she said.

"We have written to the Centre that Delhi needs 45 lakh vaccine doses to keep vaccinating people at the rate of 1.5 lakh jabs per day," she said while presenting the vaccination bulletin.

"We have been asking the Centre to increase vaccine supplies for the 18-44 age group because youths are eager to get vaccinated. They don't come alone; they bring senior members of their families with them to vaccination centres," Atishi said.

Delhi has so far administered over 73 lakh doses since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. More than 17 lakh people in Delhi have received both doses.