Coronavirus | Delhi Metro suspended till March 31

NEW DELHI The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that following government advisories, metro services will not be available till March 31.

In a statement issued, the DMRC said, "As per the latest decision in the fight against the coronavirus, it has been decided that metro service will remain completely closed till March 31.

"The move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being," the statement read.

Additionally, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) also announced that all metro and bus services on the Aqua Line, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, will not be available till March 31.