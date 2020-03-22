Coronavirus | Delhi Metro suspended till March 31

NEW DELHI The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that following government advisories, metro services will not be available till March 31.
In a statement issued, the DMRC said, "As per the latest decision in the fight against the coronavirus, it has been decided that metro service will remain completely closed till March 31.
"The move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being," the statement read.
Additionally, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) also announced that all metro and bus services on the Aqua Line, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, will not be available till March 31.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.