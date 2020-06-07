Coronavirus: Delhi Medical Association condemns Kejriwal’s ‘threats’

Delhi

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Sunday condemned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments, ‘threatening’ hospitals over the admission and testing of COVID-19 patients.

“Doctors who are serving the people of Delhi tirelessly for the last two months in this pandemic crisis, risking their lives, feel insulted by the way they are being treated,” it said in a statement.

Hitting out at the FIR filed against Sri Ganga Ram hospital, the association said that it was demoralising for the entire medical fraternity. The hospital and its doctors “who have saved lakhs of lives in last decades are being penalised and threatened,” it said.

Condemning the ‘intimidation’ of healthcare workers, the DMA argued that the Delhi government was unnecessarily putting pressure on health care systems.

The “suffering and hard work” of doctors who had to serve during the pandemic could only be understood by people who saw the ground realities.

In a series of demands, it called for the formation of a committee of DMA professionals and Delhi government officials to look into the management of the crisis at large and of healthcare facilities. All hospitals and nursing homes giving COIVD-19 care should have dedicated testing facilities and there should be smooth and timely transfer of sick patients to higher tertiary care centres. In case of death, there should be a prompt and efficient system to transport and cremate the body. And finally, a nodal officer should be appointed in every region to deal with the functioning of COVID-19 care.

