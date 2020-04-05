Coronavirus | Delhi L-G tells Health Dept. to identify private hospitals that can be taken over to treat COVID-19 cases

With a rise in number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has directed the Health Department to identify private hospitals which can be taken over by the government, official sources said on April 5.

They said the government has limited resources and hence ICU wards, beds and other facilities of private hospitals can be used to deal with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

“In government hospitals, medical treatment to other disease-related patients cannot be stopped. In view of this, private hospitals can be engaged for the same,” a source said.

Officials have been asked to prepare a list of private hospitals that can be taken over, if needed.

“In a recent meeting, the L-G directed officials to prepare a list of private hospitals which can be taken over by government in case a need arises and their infrastructure can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. The government will provide treatment to coronavirus patients admitted at these hospitals,” a source said.

Of the 3,374 COVID-19 cases reported in the country till April 5 morning, Delhi accounted for the third-highest number of cases at 445, after Maharashtra (490) and Tamil Nadu (485).

More than 300 people infected with coronavirus in Delhi are linked to the Nizamuddin markaz gathering — the biggest hotspot in the country.

The government has removed about 2,300 people from the markaz, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr. Kejriwal has said as the testing increases, there will be an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.