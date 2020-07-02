Coronavirus | Delhi inaugurates plasma bank, Kejriwal urges donors to come forward

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma to help others recover, as the Delhi government inaugurated its plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital here.

Mr. Kejriwal at a digital press briefing said that apart from having recovered from the pandemic, there were other conditions that needed to be fulfilled for donating plasma.

“Donors need to be between 18-60 years, weigh above 50 kg and need to have been corona-free for over 14 days to be eligible to donate,” he said, adding that women who had been pregnant at some point in their life, cancer survivors, people with diabetes, chronic heart, liver and kidney diseases and high blood pressure could not give plasma.

He assured donors there were no side effects and that it was completely safe.

Donors should call 1031 or WhatsApp 8800007722 to register and the government would contact them and see if they were eligible to donate and fix up a time to visit the plasma bank.

“Those wanting plasma, the hospital will contact the plasma bank. Individuals should not call the number or try and contact the plasma bank. All hospitals that need plasma will be given if the doctor recommends plasma therapy. But first, we need donors,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Kejriwal said there was a reduction in number of deaths in Delhi but this needed to be brought down further. Until a vaccine was developed, plasma donation was the only way to prevent COVID-19 deaths, he said. There was a need to encourage people to donate and dispel all misinformation about plasma donation, he added.