Delhi

Coronavirus | Delhi hospital seeks details of staff WhatsApp group admins

A medical worker helps a suspected coronavirus patient, both wearing protective suits, shift to an isolation ward of Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi. File photo

A medical worker helps a suspected coronavirus patient, both wearing protective suits, shift to an isolation ward of Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

The hospital said it was to prevent spread of rumours and fake news

To “prevent” any “adverse comments or statements” on social media and the spread of fake news and rumours by any hospital or college staff, the Vardhaman Mahavir College and Safdarjung Hospital in the capital has asked for names and details of all admins of WhatsApp groups of staff members.

Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

The hospital is among those treating COVID-19 patients.

“This is required to prevent spread of any fake news, rumour or any other adverse comments/statements on social media & in the institution by any hospital/college staff. Therefore, you are requested to submit names, mobile numbers, e-mail of all admins of WhatsApp Groups pertaining to hospital staff in the office of the under signed,” an order issued by Prem Kumar, Additional Medical Superintendent, said.

The order further said that it was for “urgent” and “strict” compliance. “This is issued with prior approval of competent authority,” the order said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 1:27:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-delhi-hospital-treating-covid-19-cases-seeks-details-of-staff-whatsapp-group-admins/article31254795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY