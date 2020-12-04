Coronavirus | Delhi High Court tells AAP govt. to take fresh decision on order prohibiting spas from opening in city

The High Court's remarks came while hearing several persons who run spas which have been shut since the first lockdown was enforced in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city government take a fresh decision on its order to prohibit reopening of spas in the Capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as saloons are allowed to operate.

Justice Navin Chawla said he found merit in the contention raised by spa-owners here that if saloons are allowed to operate, then they too should be allowed to function.

The spa-owners contended that the guidelines issued by the Centre have permitted spas to open subject to maintenance of social distancing and other COVID-19 appropriate behavior. They contended that the Delhi government was not permitting them to operate, even though saloons, restaurants and every other business has been allowed in the capital.

On the other hand, the Delhi government stated it was not allowing spas to reopen in view of prevailing COVID-19 numbers in the city. It also argued that employees in spas would not be able to maintain the six feet distance, as required under the norms, from the customers.

It said even the Lieutenant Governor has declined to relax the prohibitions on the operation of spas.

The spa-owners have contended that they were being discriminated against as only their businesses have not been permitted to reopen.

On November 24, the High Court had posed a similar query to the Delhi government on the reason for not allowing spas to reopen, despite allowing everything else such as markets, gyms, restaurants, metro and buses in the capital.

The High Court will hear the case again on December 16.