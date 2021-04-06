Coronavirus | Delhi HC warns against ‘sketchy, wishy-washy medical reports’

New Delhi

06 April 2021 19:06 IST

Order calls for medical reports that clearly state history, findings, and the diagnosis and its interpretation

The Delhi High Court has warned against “sketchy and incomplete” medical reports given by hospitals and doctors being used for the grant of bail or extension of bail of inmates and undertrials.

Justice Subramonium Prasad cautioned that “private doctors who submit such sketchy, wishy-washy medical reports are guilty of an offence under Section 192 IPC (Indian Penal Code)”. Section 192 IPC deals with fabricating false evidence.

Advertising

Advertising

The High Court noted that advantage was being taken of the fact that Judges are not medical experts and are therefore unable to correctly appreciate the nature of the ailments. “The accused try to get their bail extended even though they are not suffering from any serious ailments which require them to be released on interim bail,” the HC said.

The HC passed the order while hearing a plea challenging the bail granted to a jail inmate on medical grounds. The High Court remarked that the inmate had “abused” the law as the surgery performed on him was “purely for cosmetic purposes” and only a ruse to get bail.

The court pointed out that the medical report prepared by a private doctor was “too sketchy and the operative details do not mention anything worthwhile and have failed to explain why the surgery was done in the first place as the previous FNAC (Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology) mentions only gynecomastia”.

“A serious note is taken of such skimpy, wishy-washy medical documentation and the license of such doctors should be cancelled if found to be lacking/falsely done,” the High Court said.

While the man has since surrendered, the High Court took the case as a sample of the lacunae at several levels, including medical personnel, both at the level of the jail hospital and the private doctor’s level.

“Sketchy, wishy-washy medical documents from any random private doctor with ambiguous, incomplete documentation in illegible handwriting will not be entertained in future, rather viewed seriously with suspicion,” the High Court ordered.

It ordered that in future, medical reports from the Jail Hospital must clearly state the history, examination findings and clinical diagnosis, and the interpretation of the diagnosis in simpler terms for the Judges to understand.

In case an inmate is referred to a referral hospital then the medical report must, among other points, state the diagnosis, its simpler interpretation, and whether the disease was treatable by conservative medical management or if surgical intervention was required.

Post treatment or surgery, the medical report must clearly state the result of the surgery and the post-operative care required. The report must indicate as to how many days of hospitalisation would be required before the patient is sent to the prison.