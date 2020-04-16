Coronavirus | Delhi HC declines urgent hearing to plea seeking halt on school fees

The Delhi High Court has declined to give an urgent hearing to a petition seeking direction to all schools in the national capital not to charge school fees from children from April 2020 till the institutions become operational, in the wake of novel coronavirus.

The petition filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni also urged the court to provide sufficient funds to the schools to bear its liabilities such as salary to staff or other expenses in order to strike a balance in the larger public interest.

Mr. Sahni argued that most of the people are working in unorganised sector such as shops, small manufacturing units/factories etc. and everyone does not have a secured job. "Therefore, parents are facing difficulties as they are also paying salaries for persons whose services they were availing before (the) lockdown," he argued.

Mr. Sahni also pointed out that unlike other State governments, the Delhi government has not issued any circular to schools under its jurisdiction "so as to prohibit all private/unaided schools to pressurise its students or their parents to deposit fees immediately".

The petition said that the schools cannot be given preferential treatment above industry/business houses etc., that are also paying its employees even as their operations are shut due to COVID-19.

"Therefore, to say that school fees must be paid as school has to fulfill its obligations in terms of salary to its staff is not justified," it said.