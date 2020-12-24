Coronavirus | Delhi govt. to vaccinate 51 lakh people in priority groups, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi

24 December 2020 14:22 IST

Chief Minister makes announcement after meeting to review vaccination process

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government was prepared to vaccinate an estimated 51 lakh people falling in various priority groups as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the Centre.

Following a meeting to review the vaccination process in the capital, Mr. Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi had significantly improved, with both the infection rate and deaths having gone down.

“We need to completely stop any deaths but the low infection rate is encouraging. I have reviewed the situation around COVID vaccination in the city and we are completely ready for the process,” he said.

“Health care workers will be the first to be vaccinated, of whom there are around 3 lakh in the city; then there are around 6 lakh frontline workers such as policemen and sanitation staff and then those aged above 50 and with co-morbities, of whom there are 42 lakh in the city,” he also said.

Falling in the three priority groups, a total of around 51 lakh people had been identified for vaccine doses, he said.

This, he said, was even as the government’s capacity to store vaccine for 1.15 crore people who are in the process of being registered was being created.

“The government will notify those who are scheduled to be vaccinated through various means; locations are being identified and manpower being deployed for the process,” Mr. Kejriwal added.