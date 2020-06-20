Coronavirus | Delhi govt. to oppose LG’s order to scrap home isolation: Sisodia

Manish Sisodia

New Delhi

20 June 2020 12:25 IST

Lt Governor Anil Baijal had ordered a five-day institutional quarantine in place of home isolation.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will oppose the Lt Governor’s order to “scrap” home isolation, in DDMA meeting, minutes before the meeting was scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Saturday.

He said the order is against the guidelines of ICMR and will create “chaos” in Delhi.

“Today Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting is at 12 noon. We will oppose LG’s order to scrap home isolation, and demand changing it. This order to terminate home isolation is against ICMR guidelines and it will create chaos in Delhi,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDMA, on Friday ordered a five-day institutional quarantine for all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms in place of home isolation. He also ordered that after the five-day institutional-quarantine asymptomatic patients will be sent for home isolation.

The Delhi government opposed the order, saying it was “arbitrary” and will burden its already stretched healthcare system.