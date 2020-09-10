Coronavirus | Delhi govt. to continue with plasma therapy

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the Delhi government will continue with plasma therapy to fight COVID-19.
A study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that use of convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19 patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe COVID-19, PTI had reported on Tuesday.
“ICMR did not say that there is no benefit (of using plasma therapy). When a person is on a ventilator, then maybe there is no benefit, before that there is benefit of plasma therapy. There are three stages in ICU and earlier itself it was said that there was no benefit of using it in stage 3. But there is a huge benefit in using it in stage 1 and 2,” Mr. Jain told the media on Thursday.
The Minister said that all districts have been given directions to conduct COVID-19 tests in densely populated areas in the city. “Any ID proof is needed (for testing). I think everyone in Delhi has an Aadhaar Card. In the country also, how many people are there, all of them have an Aadhaar Card,” he said.
