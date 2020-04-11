Delhi

Coronavirus | Delhi govt shifts Najafgarh vegetable market to new site

The market used to draw a huge crowd due to its location on the main road, which posed a risk to public health amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official

The Delhi government has shifted the Najafgarh wholesale vegetable market to Haibatpura village in view of its earlier location, because of which it used to draw a huge crowd.

The move is aimed at ensuring appropriate social distancing at the market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

An official said the Najafgarh “mandi” used to draw a huge crowd due to its location on the main road, which posed a risk to public health.

In her order, Najafgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saumya Sharma directed the station house officer (SHO) of the area to ensure adequate police deployment at the new site of the “mandi” for effective crowd management.

The SDM also made it clear that no vendor will be allowed to operate at the earlier site of the vegetable market.

On Friday, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai commissioned the “disinfectant tunnel” set up at the entrance of the Azadpur wholesale vegetable market.

The minister said more such tunnels will be set up at other wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the national capital in the coming days.

