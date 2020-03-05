Delhi

Coronavirus: Delhi govt orders closure of all primary schools till March 31

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students during a parent-teacher meeting at GBSS School in Gokulpur village area of Northeast Delhi on March 4, 2020.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students during a parent-teacher meeting at GBSS School in Gokulpur village area of Northeast Delhi on March 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

All Delhi government, aided, private and schools run by civic bodies will remain shut, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

To prevent the possibility of spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government has ordered immediate closure of primary schools in the national capital till March 31, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on March 5.

All Delhi government, aided, private and schools run by civic bodies will remain shut, said Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools [Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC] till 31/3/20(sic),” Mr. Sisodia tweeted.

