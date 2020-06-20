Coronavirus | CM, Baijal appeal to NGOs to join govt. in combating virus

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday appealed to NGOs and civil society organisations to join the Delhi government’s efforts in combating the pandemic here.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued orders to this effect stating that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was inviting volunteers and NGOs to boost the administration’s fight against COVID-19. Such volunteers, it stated, could register themselves on the Delhi government website.

According to the order, the volunteers should be aged between 18 and 55 years and would be utilised in surveying suspected cases, isolation cases, assisting senior citizens and helping at hospitals among other such duties.

In a related development, Mr. Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia visited a 700-bed hospital in Burari to take stock of the preparations being done, following which Mr. Kejriwal said that 450 beds in the hospital will be reserved for COVID-19 patients.

“Almost all the preparations for COVID-19 treatment have been done here. There will be 450 beds in this hospital for the treatment of Corona patients, and every third bed will have oxygen supply attached to it,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Around 125 beds already have oxygen supply, and 125 beds will be provided oxygen through oxygen cylinders. I think the establishment of this facility will be another great step in our bid to install more beds to treat more Corona patients in the city,” he added.