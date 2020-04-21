Coronavirus | Closely monitor containment zones in Delhi, adhere to testing protocols, says LG

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed field officials to closely monitor containment zones in Delhi, and ensure adherence to testing/surveillance protocols, as he held a review meeting via video conference here.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the Chief Secretary and other officials including DMs, DCPs and other officers were also a part of the review.

“Reviewed enforcement of lockdown, Testing, home quarantine, management of containment zones, night shelters & food centres,” Mr. Baijal tweeted.

During the meeting, the LG said, he advised field officials to jointly ensure effective management of containment zones, food centres and night shelters strictly as per protocols of the ministries of health and family welfare and home affairs.

He also directed them to closely monitor containment zones, use technology, engage local leaders and volunteers.

The LG said he also asked field officers to ensure adherence to testing/surveillance protocols, especially in hotspots and facilitate supply chain of essential services and goods.

The health department has been asked to plan rapid testing for frontline workers and vulnerable population, he also said.

In a related development, Mr. Kejriwal, in response to a journalist’s tweet in regard to mass COVID-19 tests for journalists said he was in favour of these.