Coronavirus | Chief Secy reviews situation in 22 designated containment zones in Delhi

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Friday reviewed the situation in 22 designated containment zones in Delhi to check the community spread of novel coronavirus infection.

According to Mr. Dev’s office, a multi-agency containment plan has been put in place in areas which include stretches in Malviya Nagar, Nizamuddin, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Moti Bagh and Bengali Market, among others.

Police authorities of the area have been directed to ensure containment through adequate barricading and deployment of police personnel to prevent any “unauthorised movement of persons.” The police will also be assisted by Civil Defence volunteers in shifts.

Surveillance of these Containment Zones will be carried out by a dedicated team with the help of the Surveillance App which has been developed for the real-time monitoring of their residents. A dedicated helpline for grievance redressal is also being set up.

The Department of Food and Supply officials have been mandated to ensure smooth supply of essential goods and services to the residents while the civic bodies concerned have been asked to undertake cleaning and sanitisation of the entire area.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi has further risen to 25.

The Chief District Medical Officer of the area has been directed to enforce medical regulations, check residents as per protocol, conduct medical tests, quarantine suspected people and house to house surveillance of suspected categories, according to the office of the CS.

The Containment Plan will be reviewed constantly based on experience and field inputs, officials from Mr. Dev’s office said.