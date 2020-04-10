Delhi

Coronavirus | Chief Secy reviews situation in 22 designated containment zones in Delhi

Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market, which has been identified as a containment zone, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 9, 2020.

Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market, which has been identified as a containment zone, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A multi-agency containment plan has been put in place in areas which include stretches in Malviya Nagar, Nizamuddin, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Moti Bagh and Bengali Market, among others

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Friday reviewed the situation in 22 designated containment zones in Delhi to check the community spread of novel coronavirus infection.

According to Mr. Dev’s office, a multi-agency containment plan has been put in place in areas which include stretches in Malviya Nagar, Nizamuddin, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Moti Bagh and Bengali Market, among others.

Police authorities of the area have been directed to ensure containment through adequate barricading and deployment of police personnel to prevent any “unauthorised movement of persons.” The police will also be assisted by Civil Defence volunteers in shifts.

Also Read

3 new cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

 

Surveillance of these Containment Zones will be carried out by a dedicated team with the help of the Surveillance App which has been developed for the real-time monitoring of their residents. A dedicated helpline for grievance redressal is also being set up.

The Department of Food and Supply officials have been mandated to ensure smooth supply of essential goods and services to the residents while the civic bodies concerned have been asked to undertake cleaning and sanitisation of the entire area.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi has further risen to 25.

Also Read

Government app will track quarantined individuals

 

The Chief District Medical Officer of the area has been directed to enforce medical regulations, check residents as per protocol, conduct medical tests, quarantine suspected people and house to house surveillance of suspected categories, according to the office of the CS.

The Containment Plan will be reviewed constantly based on experience and field inputs, officials from Mr. Dev’s office said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 12:22:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-chief-secy-reviews-situation-in-22-designated-containment-zones-in-delhi/article31306294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY