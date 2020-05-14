Delhi

Coronavirus | Cases in Delhi cross 8,000 mark

Consumers wait outside PDS shop to collect free ration in Vishwas Nagar (East Delhi) without maintaining social distancing amidst the lockdown imposed till May 17 as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, on May 02, 2020.

Consumers wait outside PDS shop to collect free ration in Vishwas Nagar (East Delhi) without maintaining social distancing amidst the lockdown imposed till May 17 as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, on May 02, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

In the highest single-day jump in cases so far, 472 new cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours

Four hundred and seventy two new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,470, according to a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the city so far.

Also, nine more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 115. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

“Cumulative deaths as per case sheets received from hospitals, after audited by committee,” the bulletin said on the total number of deaths.

Of the 8,470 cases, 3,045 people have recovered and there are 5,310 active cases.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 3:49:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-cases-in-delhi-cross-8000-mark/article31581699.ece

