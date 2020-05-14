Coronavirus | Cases in Delhi cross 8,000 mark

Four hundred and seventy two new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,470, according to a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.
This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the city so far.
Also, nine more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 115. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.
“Cumulative deaths as per case sheets received from hospitals, after audited by committee,” the bulletin said on the total number of deaths.
Of the 8,470 cases, 3,045 people have recovered and there are 5,310 active cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.