Coronavirus cases in Delhi cross 10,000 mark

Two hundred and ninety nine new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 10,054, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 12 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 160. But all the deaths did not occur in the past 24 hours.

Of the 10,054 cases, 4,485 people have recovered and there are 5,409 active cases.