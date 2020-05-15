Coronavirus | Delhi sees 425 fresh cases, no new deaths

Major chaos: Migrant workers climbing into a vehicle in New Delhi on Friday. R.V. Moorthy

NEW DELHI

15 May 2020 22:33 IST

We will have to learn to live with COVID-19: Satyendar Jain

The capital on Friday recorded 425 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths, taking the total number of cases to 8,895.

The government, however, revised the cumulative death toll from 115 to 123, after adding cases in which the primary cause of death was found to be the virus, according to the reports of the Death Audit Committee, based on case sheets received from hospitals.

The government added that a total of 463 patients have recovered from the virus so far, leaving 5,254 active cases in the city, out of which 1,643 patients are in home isolation.

Speaking after a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the government was making all efforts to fight the outbreak but it was now time to restart economic activities.

Balanced approach

“The Delhi government believes there should be a balance between the fight against COVID-19 and economic activities. When the first lockdown was imposed, we were unprepared to fight this pandemic but now we have prepared ourselves to fight this virus,” the Minister said.

Mr. Jain added that based on feedback received from Delhiites, the government has written to the Centre regarding relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Key suggestions

The key suggestions from the people are that every person should wear a mask at public places, social distancing should be maintained at all times, and that public transportation should start with limited capacity, he added.

“In the last two months we have learned many lessons. If we wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly then people will be 90%-95% safer,” the Minister said.

Commenting on the impact of the change of season on the virus, Mr. Jain said: “There was a time when we all thought that this pandemic will be over by May due to summer. But now we have seen that in the Latin American countries, the pandemic is increasing. The temperature in these countries rises very high. This shows that we have to learn to live with COVID-19.”