Coronavirus bulletin issued by Delhi govt. rife with major discrepancies

Delhi coronavirus bulletin for April 28, 2021. Source: twitter.com / @JatinPaul

New Delhi

29 April 2021 02:28 IST

While the cumulative deaths on April 27 stood at 15,009, the bulletin issued on April 28 recorded a cumulative number of 14,616 deaths

The Delhi government on Thursday issued a COVID-19 bulletin rife with major discrepancies in cumulative figures recorded over the last year since the pandemic set in.

Cumulative figures related to cases, recoveries and deaths were relatively lower compared to the bulletin issued a day earlier.

While the bulletin recorded 25,986 new cases, 368 deaths and 81,829 recoveries in addition to a positivity rate of 31.76%, cumulative figures were significantly lower as per the bulletin which was issued after midnight.

Multiple queries to the Delhi government regarding the discrepancies were not addressed.

While the cumulative deaths on April 27 stood at 15,009, the bulletin issued on April 28 recorded a cumulative number of 14,616 deaths.

Similarly, while 9,58,792 recoveries recorded on April 27 were reduced to 9,30,333 on April 28. The Cumulative positive cases recorded on April 27 stood at 10,72,065 compared to 10,53,701 on April 28.