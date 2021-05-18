Coronavirus | Arvind Kejriwal announces ₹50,000 ex-gratia to families of COVID-19 victims

“We have come up with several steps to provide relief during this tough time,” assured Mr. Kejriwal said in a digital address. Screengrab from twitter.com/@ArvindKejriwal

NEW DELHI

18 May 2021 17:15 IST

He announced that all ration card holders will get 5 kilograms of ration for free from Delhi government

Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will provide ₹50,000 as ex-gratia to every family that has lost a family member due to COVID-19. If the person who lost their life due to COVID-19 was the earning member of the family, then the government will provide ₹2,500 per month along with the ex-gratia amount to the family, the Chief Minister said.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore

“Due to coronavirus and the lockdown many at home are facing financial difficulties. We have been thinking about a plan on how to help people overcome this difficulty. We have come up with several steps to provide relief during this tough time,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a digital address.

Advertising

Advertising

He announced that all ration card holders will get 5 kilograms of ration for free from Delhi government as well as 5 kilograms of free ration from the Central government and for those without ration cards, Delhi government will give ration on demand. “If someone says they are poor we will give ration without asking for income proof,” Mr. Kejriwal said

The Chief Minister added that if a child has lost both parents (one or both due to Corona) education will be free and the government will give the child ₹2500 every month till they are 25 years of age.

“Many will ask where the government will get this money from. We are able to do this because Delhi has elected an honest government and we save money by being efficient,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that the decision would be implemented in the next few days.