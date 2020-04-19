Delhi

Coronavirus: Army takes over daytime management of Narela quarantine camp

Security personnel keeping vigil at a COVID-19 hotspot in Jahangirpuri during the nationwide lockdown

The team has 40 personnel, including six medical officers and 18 paramedical staff, and will stay within the premises.

The Army has taken over the responsibility of managing the Narela quarantine centre in Delhi during the day from April 16, the Army said on April 19. An Army medical team has been deployed at Narela centre since April 1 to assist the civil administration.

“From April 16, the Army has taken the initiative to manage the facility from morning 8.00 a.m. to evening 8.00 p.m. relieving the Delhi Government Doctors and medical staff to manage the facility only during the night. The Army team comprising of 40 personnel which includes six medical officers along with 18 paramedical staff have volunteered to stay within the premises only,” the Army said in a statement.

At present, 932 members who attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin area in Delhi are being taken care at the facility out of whom 367 have tested COVID-19 positive, the Army stated.

The inmates have been very cooperative and positive to the Army medical team, thereby, facilitating smooth handling of all medical procedures, the Army stated, adding there had been tremendous synergy with civil administration to run this entire facility. The Narela centre was established by the Delhi government in the middle of March.

