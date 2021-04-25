Coronavirus | Amid crisis, Delhi hospitals remain out of reach

Numbers on Govt website were not answered; despite listing, hospitals deny vacant beds

Amid the surging cases in the virulent second wave of the pandemic, lack of accurate information on the availability of beds has been a major obstacle for those seeking treatment.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Delhi government website on the availability of beds for COVID patients — coronabeds.jantasamvad.org — showed there were 1,798 beds available in 46 hospitals across the Capital. However, when The Hindu contacted these hospitals, only one said it had vacancies but only for pregnant women.

However, getting through to the hospitals was a task in itself with many calls by this reporter unanswered, returning a busy signal or an ‘out of order’ message.

Of the 46 hospitals, phone numbers of 21 were busy, including that of Satyawati Hospital, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Venkateshwar Hospital.

Nine did not attend the call, including Lok Nayak Hospital, which the according to the website had 93 vacant beds, and Balaji Action Hospital. Four phones were out of service, including that of Max East/West Block, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Guru Nanak Eye Centre; and four were switched off, including Tirath Ram Shah Charitable Hospital, Sehgal Neo Hospital, and Bensups Hospital.

Only St. Stephen’s Hospital confirmed it had empty beds. “We have a few vacant beds in the labour room but they are for pregnant women only,” the operator said.

At Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the operator said they do not have any vacant beds. When told that the website showed the hospital had four beds available, he said: “We do not know why it is showing that.”

Of the five contact numbers available on the website for B.L. Kapoor Hospital, one was out of service and the other four remained busy.

The operator at RML Hospital, where two beds were vacant according to the website, forwarded the call to the COVID-19 desk where no one picked up the phone.

At Max Smart Gujarmal Hospital, which had 57 beds vacant as per the website, the operator asked for the details of the patient and said they would call back in case a bed was available.

At 5.46 p.m., the website — which updates in real time — showed there were only 22 COVID-19 ICU beds available in Delhi, including one at AIIMS Trauma, 11 at Madhukar Rainbow Child Hospital and 10 at Metro Hospital.

However, phone calls to the hospitals were met with a busy signal.

Sharing his ordeal of trying to contact hospitals, 29-year-old Ankit Prakash, a resident of east Delhi, said he tried to call at least 10 hospitals to get his mother admitted on April 19 and could not get through to any of them.

‘Incorrect data’

“All these numbers are useless. I must have tried 10-12 hospitals from this website and other sources, and most of them were busy. One or two that picked up said they don’t have beds. What is the point of this website if the information is incorrect? Why fool the public?” he asked, adding that he finally got his mother admitted in a hospital in Ghaziabad.

Anil Maini, 61, said he tried over 25 hospitals in an attempt to get his elder brother admitted, but to no avail.

“The information on websites is eye-wash. The only way one is getting admission into hospitals is through contacts, if at all,” Mr. Maini said, adding that he finally managed to get his brother admitted to a hospital in Outer Delhi after a lot of effort.

People also complained that they were unable to get any information on COVID Care Centres in the city.

Arjun Matta, a resident of west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, said his brother had tested positive for COVID-19 and they were looking for isolation facilities as they live in a two-room house.

“I tried to look for information on COVID Care Centres on the website but there is no information available there. I had to call people up asking for a nearby centre. When I found two-three, there numbers were either busy or switched off. What should one do?” he asked.

His brother eventually had to isolate himself at home and has now recovered.

According to the health bulletin shared by the Delhi government on Friday, a total of 2,096 COVID-19 beds were available in hospitals, 5,006 in Covid Care Centres, and 65 in the Covid Health Centre.

Repeated phone calls and messages to several Delhi government officials to seek their response on the matter went unanswered.