Coronavirus | Allocate and divert resources, medicines by applying your mind: Delhi HC to Centre

Delhi High Court. File

New Delhi

20 April 2021 17:06 IST

The observations by the Bench came during the hearing of a disposed of petition related to COVID-19 tests.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed hope that the Central government was allocating or diverting resources and medicines, like Remdesivir, based on the needs and situation of each State, otherwise "people will have blood on their hands".

"We will be doomed," a Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said with regard to any non-application of mind in allocation and diversion of resources and medicines.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and Central government standing counsel Moniika Arora told the court that medical opinion was divided on use of Remdesivir.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, told the Court that doctors were prescribing Remdesivir and people are unable to get it from the market despite having prescriptions.

"Long and short of it is that it (Remdesivir) is in short supply," the Bench said and added that giving clearance for setting up units to manufacture would not yield quick results as establishing the facilities for manufacture takes time.

The observations by the Bench came during the hearing of a disposed of petition related to COVID-19 tests and the High Court revived it on April 19 by noting that the virus has raised its "ugly head" once again and the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and "it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse".