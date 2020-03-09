Coronavirus: All DTC, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains to be disinfected daily

New Delhi

09 March 2020 19:41 IST

The Delhi government on Monday launched a drive to disinfect all DTC and cluster buses, and Metro trains on a regular basis in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the government, it has also started displaying advisories in Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBT), bus depots, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to inform the commuters about the symptoms, mode of transmission of the virus and do’s and don’ts to follow.

A 24x7 control room has also been set up at the DGHS headquarters to deal with queries. Delhi has so far reported four cases of COVID-19.

“The government is taking precautionary measures at several levels, and especially in the public transport system. To deal with this situation, all the buses and metros are being cleaned with disinfectants,” the government said in a statement.

It stated that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is personally monitoring the disinfection drive round-the-clock.

“Our government is fully equipped to tackle this crisis of COVID-19. We are taking proactive measures so that it does not spread in public. We are making sure that all the buses and Delhi metro are being disinfected on a daily basis,” Mr. Gahlot was quoted as saying in the statement.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 43 on Monday.