Delhi

Coronavirus | 89 quarantined in Delhi after pizza delivery man tests positive

A food delivery agent during the lockdown as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus in New Delhi on April 05, 2020. Image for representational purposes only.

A food delivery agent during the lockdown as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus in New Delhi on April 05, 2020. Image for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

They include 72 people in houses of South Delhi where he made deliveries

A 19-year-old pizza delivery man has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Delhi, prompting authorities to quarantine a total of 89 people, including 72 people in houses of South Delhi where he made deliveries.

“A total of 17 people, including the owner of the shop and other delivery boys, have been put under institutional quarantine. The shop has been shut,” said B.M. Mishra, District Magistrate (South Delhi).

“72 people in houses where he made the delivery have been put under home quarantine. All these houses are within a 5-km radius of Malviya Nagar,” he added.

Mr. Mishra said the delivery man used a mask and a pair of gloves while working and was currently under treatment in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. “We are yet to ascertain how he got infected with the virus,” he said.

The delivery man is a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh.

Coronavirus
