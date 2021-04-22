Coronavirus | 500-bed ITBP COVID centre to be reopened in Delhi

New Delhi

22 April 2021 20:24 IST

MHA-operated facility was shut down in February due to fewer cases

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday deputed the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to restart one of the largest COVID care centres in south Delhi that was discontinued on February 23.The ITBP said it will try to restart the facility with about 500-oxygen beds in the next three days and additional beds could be added in future.

“Delhi Government had sought medical officers and paramedical staff from the MHA to man the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital (SPCCCH) at Chhatarpur, which is being re-operationalised. MHA has designated ITBP as nodal force for operating the facility. A deliberation in this regards took place at the centre this evening by ITBP officials with all stakeholders and the ITBP will try to open it as soon as possible, target less than 3 days,” an MHA spokesperson said.

The 10,000-bed SPCCCH was operationalised on July 7, 2020 and it was discontinued on February 23 due to dwindling number of patients. ITBP, the central police force under MHA was tasked to run the centre.

On April 18, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that he reviewed the arrangements at SPCCCH that will add over 5,000 beds for COVID-19 patients and had said it will start by April 20. However, MHA said a request by the Delhi government was only received on April 20.

The Hindu reported on April 19 that the ITBP was yet to receive any order from MHA to revive the facility.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who monitored the arrangement at the centre last year, was in West Bengal on Thursday where he attended three election rallies. Delhi government is under administrative control of MHA through the office of the Lieutenant Governor.

The MHA said if need arose then doctors and staff could be drawn from other central armed police forces also. The food and lodging expenses of doctors and other staff will be borne by the Delhi Government, MHA said.