Coronavirus | 5 new cases in Noida, Greater Noida

A private security guard sprays disinfectants on a metal barrier as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 outside a residential complex in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India on March 21, 2020.

A private security guard sprays disinfectants on a metal barrier as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 outside a residential complex in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India on March 21, 2020.

In order to stop the exodus of hundreds of daily wage workers from Gautam Buddh Nagar, the DM has passed an order directing landlords not to ask for rent from tenants for a month

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Gautam Budh Nagar on Saturday, district officials said. With this, the total number of cases in the district has reached 23.

“Three persons have been tested positive in Noida, while a couple has been tested positive for the virus in Dadri area of Greater Noida,” said Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar. He said the travel history of the persons was being ascertained.

The infected persons in Noida reside in Sector 37, 44 and 128 of Noida while the husband-wife reside in a society in Greater Noida, officials said.

A private security guard checks the body temperature of a cyclist as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 before letting him inside a residential complex in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, on March 21, 2020.

“The sectors have been sealed for 48 hours and are being sanitised,” said an official of the health department.

The infected persons have been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Kasana, Greater Noida.

In a separate incident, to stop the exodus of hundreds of daily wage workers from Gautam Buddh Nagar, district magistrate B.N. Singh has passed an order under the Epidemic Act 1897, directing landlords not to ask for rent from tenants for a month.

“If any landlord asks the tenant to vacate the premises during this period, strict action would be taken against him,” the order said.

