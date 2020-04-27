Coronavirus | 33 healthcare workers at Max Hospital in east Delhi test positive so far

Thirty-three healthcare workers of the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj of east Delhi, including two doctors, had tested positive for COVID-19 so far, the hospital spokesperson said on Monday.

On April 15, the hospital announced that it would test all its workers and the 33 cases were found during this process, according to the hospital.

“The hospital is being sanitised and the staff who were tested positive were moved to Max Hospital, Saket, East Wing, which is a COVID treatment facility. Also, 145 nurses working at the Patparganj hospital have been quarantined,” the spokesperson said.

Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj is not a COVID-19 treatment facility, and earlier this month, a patient admitted at the hospital for dialysis tested positive for the virus.