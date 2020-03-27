Coronavirus | 3 more test positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Three more persons, including two women, have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of infected persons in the area to 17, district officials said.

“One woman and her mother have been tested positive for the coronavirus in Sector 137 and a man has been tested positive in Omicron-3 of Greater Noida,” confirmed Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

A health department official said the three seem to be infected after they came in touch with one of five COVID-19-positive people who got the infection from the U.K. citizen who stayed in Noida for three days.

The district administration has sealed the respective societies for 48 hours for sanitisation work.