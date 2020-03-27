Coronavirus | 3 more test positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Three more persons, including two women, have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of infected persons in the area to 17, district officials said.
“One woman and her mother have been tested positive for the coronavirus in Sector 137 and a man has been tested positive in Omicron-3 of Greater Noida,” confirmed Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar.
A health department official said the three seem to be infected after they came in touch with one of five COVID-19-positive people who got the infection from the U.K. citizen who stayed in Noida for three days.
The district administration has sealed the respective societies for 48 hours for sanitisation work.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.