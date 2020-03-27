Delhi

Coronavirus | 3 more test positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A private security guard checks the body temperature of a cyclist as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 before letting him inside a residential complex in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, on March 21, 2020.

A private security guard checks the body temperature of a cyclist as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 before letting him inside a residential complex in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, on March 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The fresh cases include a woman and her mother

Three more persons, including two women, have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of infected persons in the area to 17, district officials said.

“One woman and her mother have been tested positive for the coronavirus in Sector 137 and a man has been tested positive in Omicron-3 of Greater Noida,” confirmed Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Also Read

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Noida

 

A health department official said the three seem to be infected after they came in touch with one of five COVID-19-positive people who got the infection from the U.K. citizen who stayed in Noida for three days.

The district administration has sealed the respective societies for 48 hours for sanitisation work.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 5:10:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-3-more-test-positive-in-gautam-buddh-nagar/article31183380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY