Coronavirus | 2nd cancer patient from DSCI dies after testing positive

A file photo of the Delhi State Cancer Institute, which was shut down after one of the doctors tested coronavirus positive.

A file photo of the Delhi State Cancer Institute, which was shut down after one of the doctors tested coronavirus positive.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

A total of 31 people connected to the hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, including staff, patients, and a two-year-old child of a nurse

A 49-year-old cancer patient, who was admitted to the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) and later tested positive for coronavirus, has died, said DSCI officials on Thursday.

This is the second cancer patient from DSCI, who has died after being tested positive for COVID-19.

“The patient from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh suffering from brain tumour died yesterday (Wednesday) at Rajiv Gandhi hospital,” a DSCI official said.

Though DSCI is not a COVID-19 treatment facility, on April 1, it was first shut for sanitation after a doctor working at the institute tested positive for COVID-19. The doctor's brother had a travel history to the U.K., Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said.

Later, a total of four patients from the hospital had tested positive for the virus and they were eventually moved to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital.

