Coronavirus | 21 FIRs in Delhi’s Dwarka for home quarantine violations

Twenty-one FIRs have been registered against people in Dwarka for flouting home quarantine rules, police said on Friday.
The violators have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, they said.
Delhi’s Dwarka district has strictly enforced the home quarantine guidelines during the ongoing lockdown for public safety and health, a senior police official said.
It is ensured through regular surveillance by way of physical verification and technical monitoring, he added.
