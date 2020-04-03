Delhi

Coronavirus | 21 FIRs in Delhi’s Dwarka for home quarantine violations

A door-to-door vegetable vendor seen at Nasirpur, Dwarka. There have been no home deliveries by e-commerce and prices have spiked forcing people to crowd in large numbers at local mandis, during a nationwide lockdown for three weeks, as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 25, 2020.

A door-to-door vegetable vendor seen at Nasirpur, Dwarka. There have been no home deliveries by e-commerce and prices have spiked forcing people to crowd in large numbers at local mandis, during a nationwide lockdown for three weeks, as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

Strict enforcement of home quarantine guidelines in the district is being ensured through regular surveillance by way of physical verification and technical monitoring, a police official said

Twenty-one FIRs have been registered against people in Dwarka for flouting home quarantine rules, police said on Friday.

The violators have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, they said.

Delhi’s Dwarka district has strictly enforced the home quarantine guidelines during the ongoing lockdown for public safety and health, a senior police official said.

It is ensured through regular surveillance by way of physical verification and technical monitoring, he added.

