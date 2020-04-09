Coronavirus| 2 admitted to Max Hospital Saket for cardiac problems test positive

Two persons, who were initially admitted to Max Hospital Saket, East Block for cardiac problems and later shifted to Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital after the previous facility was dedicated to coronavirus treatment, on Thursday tested positive for the virus.

“Two patients admitted at Max Hospital, Saket for cardiac problems have tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. The patients, who were admitted at Max Smart Hospital have been moved to Max Hospital Saket, East Block, which is a COVID-dedicated facility. The contact tracing for these two people is being done and we propose to test the primary contacts immediately. All those presently identified as in contact have been quarantined awaiting their pathology test results, which are expected by tomorrow,” a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Also Read Coronavirus | Delhi traffic policeman tests positive

The two patients are unrelated and were initially admitted at Max Hospital Saket, East Block, which was later turned into a COVID-19 treatment facility. After it was turned into such a facility, the two patients were gradually moved to Max hospital.

“We are still looking into how they contracted the virus. But there is no chance that they would have contracted it from COVID-19 positive patients at the East Block, as the COVID-19 patients were in isolation wards, when these two patients were admitted there,” a spokesperson of the hospital told The Hindu, when asked about how the two people contracted the virus.

Six healthcare staff, one doctor and five nurses, have been quarantined as on Thursday afternoon after the two patients tested positive for the virus.

Both of them have been moved back to Max Hospital Saket, East Block.

Also Read Man assaults two women doctors in Hauz Khas market for 'spreading' coronavirus

According to hospital officials, the two patients were tested before they were moved from the East Block to the Max Smart Hospital as a precautionary measure.

“They did not have any symptoms at that time. But since their results were awaited, both of them were kept in isolation in the Max Smart Hospital,” the official said.

The hospital has sent samples of more people for COVID-19 testing and results are awaited.

Functioning of both the hospitals have not been affected as the two persons were in isolation, the spokesperson said.