Coronavirus | 176 FIRs in Delhi for violating home quarantine guidelines

Delhi Police have registered 176 FIRs against people violating home quarantine guidelines and were not present at home during a physical verification, an officer said on Monday.

Police said the Delhi government health department has shared with them the contact details of around 25,000 people, who have been put under home quarantine, in order to keep a watch on their movement, in accordance with the guidelines.

In Shahdara district, as many as 517 addresses of people who were put on home quarantine were verified. During a physical verification, police found that 11 persons were not present at their home.

“We have registered a total of nine cases against the people for violating home quarantine guidelines under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 188 at various police stations in Shahdara district,” said Shahdara DCP D.K. Gupta.

In Dwarka, a total of 35 FIRs had been registered, said another officer.

The officer added that the details of home quarantined people had been passed to the police station concerned and it was the duty of the beat officer to randomly check the status of the people. They are also using technical assistance by getting the mobile locations of home quarantined persons.

“We prefer technical method of verification as physical visit and direct contact of police with the persons can be avoided,” the officer added.