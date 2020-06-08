‘Corona Fee’ on liquor withdrawn

Liquor in the Capital is set to become cheaper as the Delhi Cabinet on Sunday withdrew the Special Corona Fee levied at 70% of the Maximum Retail Price with effect from June 10.
The fee has been withdrawn on all categories of liquor sold through retail licenses for consumption “off” the premises, the decision said. However, it increased the rate of VAT from 20% to 25% on all categories on liquor sold in the jurisdiction of NCT Delhi.
The 70% “corona fee” on the Maximum Retail Price was imposed on May 5 to earn additional revenue after liquor shops were reopened in the city on May 4. Huge crowds were seen gathered at the vends in the first few days creating chaos as social distancing norms were not being followed but after the initial rush, liquor sales dwindled, said sources.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism