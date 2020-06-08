‘Corona Fee’ on liquor withdrawn

Liquor in the Capital is set to become cheaper as the Delhi Cabinet on Sunday withdrew the Special Corona Fee levied at 70% of the Maximum Retail Price with effect from June 10.

The fee has been withdrawn on all categories of liquor sold through retail licenses for consumption “off” the premises, the decision said. However, it increased the rate of VAT from 20% to 25% on all categories on liquor sold in the jurisdiction of NCT Delhi.

The 70% “corona fee” on the Maximum Retail Price was imposed on May 5 to earn additional revenue after liquor shops were reopened in the city on May 4. Huge crowds were seen gathered at the vends in the first few days creating chaos as social distancing norms were not being followed but after the initial rush, liquor sales dwindled, said sources.