Copy-paste of last year’s winter action plan, says Virendra Sachdeva

Virendra Sachdeva accuses AAP government of not properly implementing solutions to tackle pollution

September 30, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva (centre) addressing the media on various issues at the party’s office in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva (centre) addressing the media on various issues at the party’s office in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday called the ‘Winter Action Plan’ announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tackle air pollution “a sham and an illusion” which was a “copy-paste of the plan presented last year”.

At a press conference, Mr. Sachdeva said his party plans to run its own awareness campaign against pollution.

“Since AAP came to power, not a single winter action plan has been successful due to a lack of concrete studies on the causes of pollution and solutions not being implemented properly. Due to the failure of the government, the AQI in November-December every year reaches between 400 and 500,” the Delhi BJP chief added.

Stating that Delhi is considered the world’s most polluted city, Mr. Sachdeva told reporters that a report by University of Chicago showed that life expectancy of the people of Delhi is decreasing by 10 years and another by the World Health Organization said that over 22 lakh children in the national capital suffer from respiratory problems.

