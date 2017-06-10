Cop shoots himself fatally

A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself fatally in a police beat box at Rohini’s Shahabad Dairy in the early hours of Friday. The bullet that claimed his life also injured his colleague.

Har Bhagwan is survived by his wife and three children. The family lives in Sector 1 of Rohini.

While the police claimed the 41-year-old allegedly committed suicide due to personal reasons, his family said he was happy with his life and didn’t have financial troubles either.

His family also added that he had served in the Army in the past and had received his first promotion in December, when bulk promotions were announced.

He was going to have food with head constable Ashwani and constable Rajesh in the beat box at the time of the incident. Two eyewitnesses present in the beat box told the police that Har Bhagwan had argued with his wife over the phone a few seconds before the incident.

Mr. Rajesh said in his statement that he heard the victim speak to his wife in an angry tone. Immediately after disconnecting the call, Har Bhagwan whipped out his service pistol and pulled the trigger. The bullet pierced the victim’s chin, exited from his skull, hit the ceiling, ricocheted and struck Mr. Rajesh’s shoulder.

“Both policemen were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Har Bhagwan dead. Rajesh’s condition is said to be stable,” said the officer.

‘Policeman depressed’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Rishi Pal said Har Bhagwan was depressed due to personal reasons but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

However, his son said his father was in a good mood before leaving for duty and had taken the whole family for shopping on Thursday. Har Bhagwan belonged to Bhatinda.