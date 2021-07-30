Delhi

‘Coordinate to provide relief to orphans’

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday directed officials of District Child Protection units to work closely with the Revenue Department to provide financial assistance to children, who were orphaned due to the pandemic, authorities said.

On May 18, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that every child who lost both parents to COVID-19 will be provided free education and given ₹2,500 per month till the age of 25.

On July 6, the Chief Minister announced ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’, under which ₹50,000 will be given as a one-time compensation to all families who lost someone to COVID-19. This is in addition to the scheme for the orphaned children.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 1:12:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coordinate-to-provide-relief-to-orphans/article35617979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY