‘Coordinate to provide relief to orphans’

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday directed officials of District Child Protection units to work closely with the Revenue Department to provide financial assistance to children, who were orphaned due to the pandemic, authorities said.

On May 18, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that every child who lost both parents to COVID-19 will be provided free education and given ₹2,500 per month till the age of 25.

On July 6, the Chief Minister announced ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’, under which ₹50,000 will be given as a one-time compensation to all families who lost someone to COVID-19. This is in addition to the scheme for the orphaned children.