Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at ₹90/kg: Govt officials

The cooperative will start sales in other cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur during the weekend.

July 13, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) will kick start from Friday sale of tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at a discounted rate of ₹90 per kg to provide relief to consumers, top government officials said on Thursday.

In Noida, tomatoes will be sold at the NCCF office located at Rajnigandha Chowk and also through mobile vans in Greater Noida and other locations, they said.

The cooperative will start sales in other cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur and Jaipur during the weekend, they added.

Cooperatives NCCF and Nafed have received a mandate from the central government to sell tomatoes as the retail price of the pulp has crossed ₹200 per kg in several parts of the country, pinching consumers' pockets hard.

