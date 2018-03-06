Cook chased, stabbed to death in south Delhi

A 35-year-old man who worked as a cook at a Greater Kailash house was chased and stabbed to death by two men in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park on Saturday night.

The police are probing the murder from all angles, including personal enmity.

Dashrath Mukhiya, from Bihar’s Darbhanga, lived in Tughlakabad Extension.

He was on his way home when he was stabbed outside Yamuna Apartments around 10 p.m., said the police. Though the incident was not captured on CCTV, events following the crime were caught on camera.

In the footage, Mr. Mukhiya is seen faltering on a footpath before falling down in front of the security guard of the Godawari Apartments. The assailants were also captured on camera fleeing the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said the police received a call stating that an injured man was lying on the street.

A team reached the spot and took the victim to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead. He had been stabbed twice in the chest.

Money not taken

“The case is being investigated from all angles. It’s suspected to be personal enmity as his cell phone, ₹450 and other belongings were not taken,” said Mr. Baaniya. Sources said that one of the accused is suspected to be known to the victim.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two children whom he had brought to Delhi from Bihar three months ago.