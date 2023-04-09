Convicts, undertrials released during pandemic reluctantly return to Delhi jails

April 09, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

For nearly two years, Monu, 24, almost forgot what it meant to be a prisoner.

Arrested on a murder charge five years ago, Monu spent the last two years working at his father’s transport company after he was temporarily released in 2021. As his interim bail ended, he reluctantly returned to Tihar jail on Saturday.

Like Monu, hundreds of other inmates who were out on emergency parole or interim bail granted during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in overcrowded prisons, have returned to their respective jails — Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.

On March 24, the Supreme Court had ordered nearly 4,000 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) and convicts to surrender within the next 15 days after the Director General (Prisons) moved the top court seeking clarity on the process.

However, many of the prisoners and their kin are apprehensive about the conditions in the crowded cells, especially with the pandemic showing signs of a summer comeback.

Life out of jail

“The interim relief gave me a chance to get my life somewhat back on track. I had started earning. But now that I have to go back, I’m worried. Moreover, COVID cases are also rising. How will we [inmates] survive in the cramped cells?” said Monu, who claims he was falsely accused in the case.

Another undertrial prisoner, Bhupendra, described the time spent in jail as “living in a box”. Like Monu, he too was arrested in a murder case in 2018 and given bail in May 2021.

In 2015, Vikas was convicted in a 2011 case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sentenced to 12-and-a half-years in prison. Granted relief in May 2021, he went back to Madhya Pradesh to his family of five.

“I was back farming in my village and helped my family save money for their future,” Vikas, now 30, said.

Nearly 2,000 return

According to data from the Delhi Prisons Department, as of 8.40 p.m. Saturday, a little over 2,000 inmates surrendered to the city’s 16 jails during the 15-day deadline. These include 1,495 UTPs and 526 convicts.

In its March 24 order, the apex court had observed that of the 751 convicts released on emergency parole, 71 had surrendered voluntarily. Similarly, of the 3,630 UTPs released on interim bail, 267 had surrendered. This meant that 4,045 inmates, including 680 convicts and 3,365 UTPs, were yet to return.On Sunday alone, 177 UTPs and two convicts returned to Tihar, 36 UTPs and one convict surrendered before Rohini, and 37 UTPs but no convicts came back to Mandoli, the data showed.

“The undertrials and convicts were released on interim bail and emergency parole due to the raging COVID-19 situation and not on merits. It is submitted that as the things have now improved, they have to surrender before the jail authorities concerned,” the court ordered.

Hope for undertrials

However, not all hope seems to be lost for these inmates. According to the apex court, the UTPs who have now surrendered can apply for regular bail before the relevant courts.

Several convicts and CTPs, mostly those who were booked for non-heinous offences, were released across States during the pandemic. This decision was taken on the recommendations of a high-powered committee, set up pursuant to directions of the SC.